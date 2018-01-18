Trending#

Benjamin Netanyahu

SC judges against CJI

Bigg Boss 11

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Tartan’s triumph

Milan-Fashion-Week


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Thursday 18 January 2018 7:05 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
While tartan was a major recurring presence last year — from Gucci to Dolce & Gabbana — designers once again toyed with its timeless allure.

 
At the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week, it made its presence felt like never before seen on the catwalks of Versace, Dsquared2, Tomas Maier, Prada and Ralph Lauren.

 
While Versace teamed a fur-collared jacket with matching tailored pants, Tomas Maier paired a check peacoat with contrasting tartan shorts.

 
Dsquared2 took the dandy detour by sending out a knee-length topcoat which had sequinned patches on the shoulder. Given by tartan’s Milan trajectory, one can safely deduce that it’s here to stay.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story