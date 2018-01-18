Tartan’s triumph

While tartan was a major recurring presence last year — from Gucci to Dolce & Gabbana — designers once again toyed with its timeless allure.

At the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week, it made its presence felt like never before seen on the catwalks of Versace, Dsquared2, Tomas Maier, Prada and Ralph Lauren.

While Versace teamed a fur-collared jacket with matching tailored pants, Tomas Maier paired a check peacoat with contrasting tartan shorts.

Dsquared2 took the dandy detour by sending out a knee-length topcoat which had sequinned patches on the shoulder. Given by tartan’s Milan trajectory, one can safely deduce that it’s here to stay.