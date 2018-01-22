Style File | Ranveer Singh, B-Town’s style chameleon, has put the spotlight on the headgear

He’s rocked a trilby and looked like a million bucks while sporting a classic fedora. He’s often been seen as the rockstar that he is in metallic baseball caps and beanies. In a scenario where most Bollywood actors use a baseball cap as an escape route from a bad-hair day, Ranveer Singh has proved that a hat or a cap isn’t just a cover-up. It’s a cool accessory which can amp up just about any look — from a classic suit to an athleisure tracksuit to a sportified travel ensemble. Also, the way he teams his hats with reflector sunglasses and statement T-shirts adds a rock n roll edge to the look.

Stylist Allia Al Rufai observes that the actor is a breath of fresh air in B-Town’s safe sartorial space where most Indian men are way behind when it comes to their grooming and style in general. “Ranveer is quite individualistic and has a vibrant personality which is something I can hardly say for a few Indian men,” says Allia.

THINKS OUT OF THE BOX

Not long ago, Mr Singh had shown up at a red carpet event in a pair of PJs channelling his inner Hugh Hefner. However, his headgear flirtation is something which deserves analysis and applause in equal measure.

Designer Rajat Tangri hails RS as someone who thinks beyond the ordinary and pushes the envelope when it comes to accessories. “Men in Bollywood are by far conservative and it’s refreshing to see someone like a Ranveer who’s broken all the tried-and-tested rules. He’s already created a statement with his crazy style and accessories which is very daring for a man. In a short span of time, he’s created a niche for himself. All in all he’s distinctive and experimental. He always makes an effort and wants to stand out,” says Rajat.

One couldn’t agree more as Ranveer’s style file over the last five years is a glowing litany of ensembles which have interestingly reconciled avant-garde with practical, sublime with ridiculous and laidback cool with classic dandy-ness.

A RISK-TAKER

If you see actors going out of their comfort zone in dressing at the airport lounges and other spaces, it won’t be too far-fetched to credit this to Ranveer’s all-pervading influence. He’s set a benchmark and it’s no longer a faux pas to don a statement hat whether you’re heading to a recording studio or running errands.

Designer Salita Nanda observes that people try to copy the way Ranveer styles his hats. “He’s taken risks and made it work, be it with his beanies or long hair —everything suits him,” says Salita.

Designer Aniket Satam seconds that. “Unfortunately, headgears in India are synonymous with baldness or sparse hair. And it’s refreshing to see an A-lister experiment with different kinds of hats and caps — be it his bandanas, headbands or headwraps,” says Aniket. “The right kind of headgear brings out a unique personality and complements the entire look,” he adds.

Also, the actor has got the perfect hat face which gives him enough freedom to experiment with a variety of hats and caps. Ranveer is clearly playing dress up and setting new sartorial goals day-in-and-day-out and we aren’t complaining.