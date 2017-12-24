Merry Christmas:  A day to appease the Sun

The annual festival of Christmas observed commonly on December 25, is a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas day is a holiday in the most of the nations and observed as a religious and cultural event. Christians believe that the God came into the world in the form of a man to renounce the sins of humanity, is the primary purpose of celebrating Christmas.

In terms of Astrology, December 25 marks the transit of the Sun into the sign of Capricorn, whose ruling planet is Saturn. On this day, the Sun appears to halt over tropic of Capricorn and begins its journey to North.

According to Saint Augustine, Jesus chose to be born on the shortest day of the year for symbolic reasons. He was born on the shortest day from which the subsequent days start to increase in light. The prophet Malachi described him as the symbol of Sun, and son of righteousness. Christ was described as “The light of the world”.

Astrologically, Sun is the father of all the planets which represents power, money, success, name and fame and stability in all things. If the position of Sun is strong, the native’s life will be centre of attraction for those who come into contact with him.

In horoscope, Sun is the Lord of Ascendant. If this is strong, the position of native is favourable from the financial standpoint. It gives unusual personal worth, self-confidence, physical attributes, courage, marked taste for beautiful things. The native is also fond of good living. He loves his comfort and enjoys everything that is good and beautiful. If aspected by Venus, he is certainly sensuous more especially from artistic standpoint. He has charming manners and knows how to live and let others live.

The position with Venus represents magnetic demeanour. It represents love, beauty, affection, friendship, pleasure, arts and glamour. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai are mostly influenced by Venus and Sun.

A large number of non-Christian communities also take part in the celebration of Christmas day. It is considered to be an auspicious and sacred day everywhere in the world. Jesus Christ represents strengths and sacrifices who protected the innocent and chastened the wicked.

The tarot card represents Apollo, God of light and fame, which promises longevity and enlightenment for everybody, whoever remembers him. On this day, it is suggested to donate clothes, chocolates, candles, balloons, and woollen garments, etc. Astrologically, the donations improve the position of Sun, which helps you to gain strength, name fame and comforts of life.

It also brings Jesus Christ nearer to you. Theologian JB Phillips says that Christianity is not a religion but a way of living and falling in love with God and through him it is a joyful journey to heaven. Jesus Christ who is considered son of Sun brings illumination in life, and transforms the native from sinner into a saint. Merry Christmas to readers.

