Master of many instruments

Multi-instrumentalist, Tajdar Junaid, recently performed at Sanctuary at the Quarter, Royal Opera House, where he re-arranged songs like The First Year and Dastaan from his album What Colour is your Raindrop and performed newer material like Faasla, which he describes as an expressive sarangi pushing the groove. A chat with the Kolkata-based musician...

How’s your journey in music been so far?

Very fulfilling, if there’s one word to describe the journey. I know there’s so much more to learn. I’ve made friends, travelled, and witnessed new cultures up-close. Of course, this music has helped me earn the love of so many people.

What are you currently working on?

I’m scoring for a children’s film, Chuskit, based in Ladakh. I was there recently, getting around to playing the Tibetan folk instrument, Dramyin, which I’ve used in the score.

Any other new instrument on the wish list?

The Hang drum. Actually, the list is endless!

So far, what has been the most enriching experience, musically, for you?

Working alongside my father to write Yadon Ki Pari and writing a lullaby for my niece, Aamna.

Current favourites?

Blackstratblues, Soulmate, Clayton Hogermeer, and Donn Bhatt. There’s a lot of good music here.