Fragrantly festive

Burberry

My Burberry Blush is inspired by a London garden at dawn, as flowers blossom with a burst of energy. The perfume opens with glazed pomegranate and vibrant lemon. Delicate rose petal notes are lifted with crisp apple and geranium, while a base of jasmine and wisteria accord round off the scent.

Carolina Herrera

The Good Girl Collector Edition is a limited edition of Good Girl. It comes in two stiletto-shaped bottles – a tri-coloured glitter bottle, or one that is manually coated with almost 2,000 Swarovski crystals, of which only 300 units are available.

Elie Saab

Resort Collection opens with red mandarin that illuminates a sensual frangipani accord. Notes of pomegranate nectar, jasmine sambac and orange blossom brighten the heart, while at the base lies patchouli.

Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari Forte, for men, is an energising fruity scent, where lemon, pineapple and crisp apple give way to a rich and complex heart of spicy cinnamon, plum and orange blossom. Finally, the woody drydown features cedarwood with Madagascan vanilla and caramelised patchouli.

Giorgio Armani

Sky di Gioia opens with lychee accord and Nashi pear. Peony and rose add a touch of femininity and softness at the heart. Lastly, the white musk Helvétolide adds blackcurrant accents at the base.

Kenzo

From petals to bouquets, Kenzo World opens with a surge of flowers with bursts of sweetness. A floral explosion, this fragrance is an unprecedented blend of peony, jasmine, and ambroxan, which adds voluptuousness and sensuality to the fragrance.

Missoni

Inspired by the morning dawn, the new Missoni Eau de Toilette is fresh, luminous and feminine. A floral, woody, citrusy fragrance, it opens with blood orange, rosehip, Nashi pear, pink berries and water lily. The petals of freesia, peony and rosyfolia reveal a luminous heart in full bloom, which blends perfectly with rosewater essence. At the base, heliotrope flowers and musk embrace undertones of white cedarwood and georgywood.

Narciso Rodriguez

Fleur Musc is a generous floral bouquet with vibrant notes that envelop the signature heart of musk with warmth and sensuality. Sumptuous pink flowers, enhanced by pink peppercorns, blend with the musk, while woody amber notes – a mix of patchouli and soft amber – illuminate the fragrance. The result is a radiant sublime rose that stands alone.

Prada

La Femme Prada is an invitation to emotion. It opens with frangipani, which is interwoven with with ylang-ylang, its spice made smooth with beeswax, vanilla and tuberose. A distilled vetiver finishes the fragrance, grounding and rounding its feel.