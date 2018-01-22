Does your partner suffer from ‘selfitis’?

Selfitis, the fake mental disorder recently had everyone up in arms, as many believed the hoax that it was an actual, serious mental condition. While that turned out to be a fake story, the fact that many millennials are obsessed with taking selfies is a reality that cannot be denied. So much so that phrases like ‘Instagram husband’ (a partner who does not mind clicking a flattering picture of his wife to be used on social media) has crept into our day-to-day relationship/dating lingo.

While the condition may not yet exist in the annals of psychological studies, for lack of another term, we are using ‘selfitis’ as it best describes this obsessive trait that can be detrimental to any relationship. Read on to find out how.

SELFIES VALIDATE SELF ESTEEM?

Shivani Attrey (name changed), a travel executive, loved taking selfies and photographing and documenting every moment of her life. From pretty landscapes to a zillion selfies in different poses, Shivani was really hooked on to social media for validation and a stream of likes from her followers. She says, “It came to a point where it did not matter where I was or what the occasion was. All that I was interested in was getting that perfect selfie that would get me maximum likes on Instagram. My husband while initially did not mind it, eventually got irritated with what he perceived to be an irrational obsession.”

While Shivani admits that at the time she was clueless about the effect of her behaviour on people around her, and did not consider it as an obsession, she only approached a counsellor for help on the insistence of her husband who could not take it anymore.

SIGNS TO WATCH OUT FOR...

Clinical psychologist Seema Hingorrany shares that this condition is a type of obsessive compulsive disorder, and can become a dealbreaker, if one of the partners’ patience is slowly waning. She says, “This continuous insistence on trying to get that perfect selfie takes time away from the relationship, hampering it to such an extent that the other partner harbours resentment, feeling that his or her partner does not care about them anymore.”

She shares that not many are conscious about how their behaviour is affecting their partner and taking a toll on their relationship and most end up seeking help only when things have spiralled out of control.

Rather than waiting for that she suggests damage control by looking out for these early signs.

Obsessive need to click pictures, even when not needed.

Getting frustrated if the picture doesn’t come out well, even fighting over it.

Not focusing on other things, ignoring relationships and significant others. - An unexplained need to check likes and comments, altering, editing or adding pictures — all with the motive to get maximum appreciation and positive comments from people following you.

HOW TO COPE...

There are lines that one has to draw to ensure this does not escalate. Psychiatrist Dr Hemant Mittal says, “The way to recovery is a long and slow process and involves a lot of conditioning. If things are beyond control, medical intervention for OCD is essential. Counselling and setting small-term goals can also help in the long run.”