Decoding Diana's style

On August 31, it'll be 20 years since the world was shocked by Princess Diana’s tragic car accident. In the run-up to the anniversary of her death, HBO announced plans to air an authorised documentary of her life, told largely through the viewpoint of her sons, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry.

The late Princess has always been the metaphor for style, inspiring generations of style watchers and designers. Recently, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh shared an image of his Spring 2018 inspiration board on Instagram— a collage of different photographs of the iconic Princess of Wales. The caption read, “one woman, 40 Off-White looks in the works come September.”

With 80s becoming a major runway story over the last few seasons, After Hrs lets designers soak in the nostalgia while referencing this season's runway looks which in some way come close to Lady Di.

Demure but confident

Wendell Rodricks suggests that to adapt to a modern statement for our times, we must deconstruct the elements, take what we need and throw away the rest. "Retain the shoulder pads, the glamour, the all over beads embroideries, the off shoulder, the one shoulder and the slim body hugging silhouette. What must be eschewed is the all-matching hat to ensemble to shoes. Today we can wear a Princess Di garment, but offset it with a different hue of shoe. The hats are dated for our times. They need to be pared down, minimal and statement. The stockings that she favoured should also go. Modern versions of tights is a contrast colour is a better option. What must stay is the demure look but confident stride. Those two traits were uniquely Diana," he shares.

Of colours and chokers

Designer Nikhil Thampi breaks it down to six major categories. "Her love of stark, bold and bright colours. She was often seen wearing tone on tone or stark/solid colours at events which left a mark always. Even in my body of work, you get to see a lot of use of solid and stark colours. She also shared a penchant for a one-shoulder style. Also, her love for polka dots and monochrome can't be overlooked. Who can erase her liking for pearls and chokers? At the moment, the world is obsessing over chokers, but it was she, who wore it like no one did," says Thampi.

Designer also recalls Diana's love for fluffy sleeves. He adds, "From Beyoncé to Sonakshi Sinha, everyone's obsessing over these sleeves, which were a rage back then and a lot of designers seem to seek inspiration from princess Diana's style today and we see these sleeves making a come back on global runway."

Embrace bold colours and exaggerated sleeves

Malini Banerji, Acting Editor, Elle India suggests referencing some key fall 2017 looks. "From Jil Sander's skirt suits with exaggerated shoulders to Fendi's top coat with fur accents on the sleeves, from Stella McCartney's double breasted coat dress to Marchesa's off-shoulder metallic green gown - these looks capture the late Princess' look. Vionnet's lime green slouchy pantsuit and Brandon Maxwell's off-shoulder LBD with a sweetheart neckline all complement the classic Diana's inimitable appeal."