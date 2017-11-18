We're bombarded by celebrity pictures all the time, thanks to the internet. Whether it’s their red carpet looks, party shots, photoshoots, selfies or their candid shots courtesy the paparazzi. These photos get liked by innumerable fans globally across social media platforms. But then there are some pics which go viral crazy and how, and so this phenomenon is aptly termed ‘breaking the internet’. And the world got its latest break the internet just a few days ago. We compiled some celebrities that cause the world to sit up, take notice, become a talking point and get etched in our memories. Take a look...

Nicki Minaj’s Minaj À Trois pic

This image gave us a serious case of deja vu of Kim Kardashian West’s very bold photocover of Paper Magazine in 2014. As if Nicki Minaj doesn’t grab enough eyeballs as it is, just the couple of days ago, Paper Magazine shared a cover shot of the rapper for its winter edition. The racy cover has three versions of Minaj each wearing a different outfit and hairstyle, wherein the clones are pictured about to indulge in some risqué behaviour. Also, the image is aptly titled, ‘Minaj À Trois’ and it did break the internet as mentioned on the cover.

Kim Kardashian West’s Break The Internet pic

Who can forget Kim Kardashian West on the 2014 winter edition of Paper Magazine? That picture took the lead in breaking the internet, where the reality TV star was seen baring her herself in a series of pics baring her body in varying degrees, in which Kim is pictured opening a bottle of champagne which sprays behind her into a glass resting on her derriere. These pictures are an homage to French artist Jean-Paul Goude as an ode to his Champagne Incident work.

Kylie Jenner’s The Great Met Gala selfie

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Just like her elder half-sister Kim, Kylie too has proven she can break the internet. Earlier this year, Kylie broke the Met Gala’s ‘no selfie’ rule by taking a selfie with a number of A-list celebrities in the Metropolitan Museum of Art bathroom! The group selfie features her sister Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Paris Jackson, Frank Ocean, Brie Larson, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Lily Aldridge, and A$AP Rocky. This selfie is overflowing with so much star power, it’s no wonder it broke the internet garnering millions on likes on Instagram.

Kim’s Kardashian West’s nude selfie

Last year, Kim shared her nude selfie on Twitter captioning it “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.” However, Mrs West is seen posing nude in the mirror, hair dyed platinum blonde with her private parts covered in black strips. As if this nude bathroom selfie wasn’t enough, Kim took another selfie with friend and super model Ratajkowski where they posed topless together with black strips covering their bosoms.

Kendall Jenner’s heart-shaped hair pic

Kim rules the roost when it comes to breaking the internet, and her half-sister Kendall proved she can do it too. In 2015, Kendall posted a photo of herself lying down, her hair spread out around her head in a crown of hearts on Instagram. This image was an instant hit and became one of the most liked photos on the photosharing app.

Ellen DeGeneres group selfie at the Oscars

Sure, sex sells but it doesn’t always have to be this way. It’s not that only nude or risqué pictures of celebrities are capable of breaking the internet. This was proven when funny woman Ellen DeGeneres took a group selfie with fellow Hollywood celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and Kevin Spacey. This 2014 Oscar selfie broke records getting millions of likes and few hundred thousand retweets on Twitter.

Justin Bieber’s bare bottom pic

This bad boy is no stranger to showing skin but in 2015, when Justin posted a nude photo of himself on a boat, on a trip to Bora Bora, it did break the internet sending millions of Beliebers into a frenzy! But the heartthrob later took down the photo explaining, “Hey I Deleted the photo of my butt on Instagram not because I thought it was bad but someone close to me’s daughter follows me and she was embarrassed that she saw my butt and I totally wasn’t thinking in that aspect.”

Gisele Bündchen’s multitasking pic

In 2013, supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared a picture of herself showing she’s an ace when it came to multitasking. Here, she is seen breastfeeding her one-year-old baby, whilst getting her hair, make-up and nails done all at once. She captioned the pic, “What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep?” The picture was lauded as well came under criticism for her multitasking abilities.