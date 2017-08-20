Apocalypse now

With doomsday theories predicting the end of the world soon, following a total solar eclipse tomorrow, After Hrs asks celebs what they would like to see happen before all hell breaks loose

The internet is witnessing a frenzy of sorts in anticipation of an alleged apocalypse. Tomorrow, a total eclipse will cross the entire US for the first time since 1918. It will supposedly cause a sudden drop in temperature and will plunge the Earth into darkness. Also, this extremely rare total solar eclipse is allegedly a sign that a mythical giant planet will collide with Earth. David Meade, a Christian numerologist has predicted in his book, Planet X — The 2017 Arrival — that tomorrow’s total solar eclipse is an omen that Nibiru (also known as Planet X) will appear and collide with the Earth, citing various references from the Bible.

Not just Meade, there are many other evangelical Christians, astrologers, Wiccans and conspiracy theorists, who believe the apocalypse is upon us very soon. Some are calling the said total solar eclipse, ‘Black Moon’ that will signal our planet’s doomsday either tomorrow i.e. August 21 or September. NASA, on the other hand, refutes theories of a mysterious planet colliding with the Earth or occurrence of a reverse in the Earth’s rotation. Nonetheless, all this morbid talk might have put you in a pensive mood... What will happen, after all? Only time will tell. We chalked out a list of things that we would like to see happen, if indeed the world were to end soon...

CELEB SPEAK

Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

Before the world ends, on a serious note, there are a million things I would like to see happen. On a lighter note, I would like to see the end of skin colour leggings, poorly taken selfies, fake accents, fusion confusion food and phone obsession.

Sorabh Pant, stand-up comedian

I think this total solar eclipse is more of a sign of a doomsday theory which is the Planet Kim Jong Un, also known as Planet Nuke colliding with Planet Trump on September 23 or any forthcoming date, as soon as possible. There’s a very high chance that the saviours for this might be some Nazis also, going by how things are going. Currently, I think this world in which we live in, we don’t need doomsday scenarios... we are in a doomsday scenario! I don’t even need to speculate how bad s*** could get because s*** is already pretty bad. The supposed Mayan apocalypse or the Y2K thing, those things seems so cute in retrospective right now. None of it happened. Now seeing how world leaders are behaving, I don’t think we need to even speculate. I think we’re living in the conspiracy theory like this planet right now is a prototype of the ultimate conspiracy of death and war. I don’t even know what planet Nibiru is... it kinda sounds like some massage parlour... I went to planet Nibiru and got myself a massage and the happy ending that I got was death! (chuckles).

Rahul Da Cunha, theatre personality

There’s no truth to this conspiracy doomsday theory... It’s not a solar eclipse. It’s just the reflection of President Trump having a hair transplant.

Pooja Bedi, columnist

I would like Richard Branson to build a spaceship equivalent to Noah’s Ark. He might insist on virgins (animals and humans) keeping in mind his brand. Hence, take me along as a relationship and sex consultant to explain the next big bang (pun intended).

On our wishlist

Veerey Di Wedding to finally go on floors. Talk of this chick-flick going on the floors has been doing the rounds since December 2016, and its already making our eyes roll. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for this one to happen.

Emraan Hashmi to deliver a hit. His luck seems to have taken a hit and it’s been ages since the serial kisser has given a hit. We’re waiting when Hashmi will break the spell of flops.

See Imran Khan back on the big screen. This chocolate boy has been missing from the big screen for quite some time now. We just hope his mamu Aamir Khan’s Midas touch rubs off on him too.

President Trump to get impeached. Enough said! We’re sure God is on the same page as us on this one!

Farhan Akhtar to quit singing for good. Despite our feedback, the actor-director just doesn’t seem to get the hint. And recently, Farhan went a step ahead and traumatised the prisoners at Yerwada jail by singing and reciting poems to them on Independence Day.