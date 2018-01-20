A dance fest with a difference

Connoisseurs as well as aficionados will celebrate the universal spirit of dance through the National Centre for Performing Arts’ first Mumbai Dance Season. The event, which will be held from January 25 to February 4 at various locations across the city such as Nariman Point, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Vile Parle, Juhu, Andheri, Vashi and Deonar, will have a mix of participatory as well as curated events. It will be kickstarted by an evening, conceptualised by Mumbai-based senior dancers Uma Dogra and Jhelum Paranjpe, which will showcase eight classical dance forms from across the country. The idea is to not only widen the audience for Indian classical dance but also create more awareness about the various forms.

Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head – Programming — Dance, NCPA, says, “Several artistes and organisations have performances and festivals in Mumbai. But usually, there is a clash of dates. That prompted me to get in touch with as many organisers as possible and share a calendar, so that the events don’t collide. Mumbai’s dance community is warm and share a common passion for the art. So, I thought we should have a festival that will be held within a particular time frame where the spirit of dance will be celebrated.”

The highlight of this season is that there is a good mix of performances as well as lecture demonstrations and workshops. For eg, Mohiniattam exponent Padmabhushan Kanak Rele will conduct a two-day workshop for senior dancers where she will share guidelines on how to choreograph any classical dance form. Canadian born artist Joanna De Souza, who is a Kathak choreographer along with Misty Wensel (another renowned dancer), will have a workshop on the nuances of creating collaborative works of art. Throughout the season, participants will get a chance to witness classical dance forms such as Bharat Natyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Manipuri and folk art like Chhau from Odisha.

Dasgupta adds, “We wanted to present different kinds of activities where everyone could interact with each other. The activities are spread across Mumbai so that people can visit diverse events. Plans are afoot to make it a month-long activity next year.”Kathak danseuse Uma Dogra, who has been organising the Pt Durgalal Festival for over two decades in memory of her late guru, says events like the Mumbai Dance Season are much needed in the cultural kaleidoscope of the metropolis. “With these events, there will be more audience for all kinds of performances. Mumbai is one of the most cosmopolitan cities of India. We embrace every culture and art form here. So, it’s apt that the Mumbai Dance Season too embraces various dance forms.”

