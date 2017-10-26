Winter is coming: Three new flights for Pink City

Jaipur airport director Jaideep Singh Balhara had said that during winter, flights frequency would increase and new cities will be linked with air connectivity.
In the next four days, flight schedule at all the airports across country would be changed. Jaipur airport administration was expecting more than a dozen flights during the winter schedule but only three new flights would begin here while one flight of Chandigarh is going to be closed. Jaipur airport authorities had claimed that 13 new flights would augur from Jaipur in the winter schedule beginning October 29. Different airlines had filed schedules for new flights but they have shelved their proposals.
Jaipur airport director Jaideep Singh Balhara had said that during winter, flights frequency would increase and new cities will be linked with air connectivity. Indigo had proposed maximum seven new flights as per its scheduled filed with the DGCA. It has not refused to launch even a single flight. Indigo is currently operating 17 flights from Jaipur.
Only Spicejet is launching three new flights while closing one. The number of flights from Jaipur would increase to 63 from the current 61. Spicejet is operating Jaipur to Jammu flight via Chandigarh, which will be closed. Thereafter, Jaipur will have no direct flight to Jammu while for Chandigarh, there will be just one flight from Jet Airways.
The reason for lack of interest by airlines to launch new flights from Jaipur is increasing number of passengers and inconvenient schedule. Most airlines want peak morning and evening hours for their flights but there are already many flights operating during those hours making it difficult to adjust new flights. Airport authority is providing either noon or late night time slots, which is financially not feasible for the airlines hence they took back their proposals.
New flights
Jaipur-Jaisalmer-Jaipur
Flight SG-2981 to depart
for Jaisalmer at 11am
Flight SG-2982 to arrive Jaipur at 4:55pm
Jaipur-Varanasi-Jaipur
Flight SG-2985 to depart
for Varanasi at 6:25am
Flight SG-2986 to arrive Jaipur at 8:35pm
Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur
Flight SG-2987 to depart
for Udaipur at 6:40pm
Flight SG-2988 to leave
for Jaipur at 8:10pm
Flight that could not take off
- Jet Airways flight to Mumbai
- Spicejet flight for Delhi
- Air India flight for Agra