When CM Raje’s efforts give a new life to tribal infant

It was a double joy for the parents of the infant as their son got a new life and all money required was paid through Bhamashah, a flagship scheme which was introduced by the chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

A tribal infant got new lease of life after his deformed limbs were operated in a four-hour continuous operation with special teams of doctors here at JK Lon on Friday. It was a double joy for the parents of the infant as their son got a new life and all money required was paid through Bhamashah, a flagship scheme which was introduced by the chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Fuli Bai, a native of Pindwara town of the tribal district Sirohi, gave birth to a baby boy which was deformed with an odd additional limb on the stomach. The limb on the stomach was a half developed boy in appearance and the baby had four feet instead of two. Apart from this, bodily deformity, which turned happiness in the sorrow, the major worry of the parents how to manage funds to get treatment for the disease.

Soon, they came to know of Bhamashah scheme which provides free treatment to the patients. On learning this, they admitted the deformed baby in Maharana Bhupal Hospital where the treatment was not possible. Later, the infant was referred to the JK Lon hospital. When Raje came to know about the baby boy, she immediately called the JK Lon Superintendent Dr Ashok Gupta instructing him to take care of the child at his best.

A team of doctors operated the child and removed all deformed limbs. The child is stable and currently admitted to the hospital. Ramesh, father of the child, is highly obliged to CM Raje and said that the scheme is proving a boon to the patients of the poor section. “It is her (Raje) efforts which saved the life of our infant. The Bhamashah scheme is turning a boon for us,” he said.

Odd limb operated

Fuli Bai, a native of Pindwara town of the tribal district Sirohi, gave birth to a baby boy which was deformed with an odd additional limb on the stomach. The limb on the stomach was a half developed boy in appearance and the baby had four feet instead of two. Apart from this, bodily deformity, which turned happiness in the sorrow, the major worry of the parents how to manage funds to get treatment for the disease. Soon, they came to know of Bhamashah scheme which provides free treatment to the patients.