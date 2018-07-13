Vasundhara Raje’s first yatra when not in Opposition to showcase govt work

The “Suraj Gaurav Yatra” which will be taken out from August 1 will be the first political yatra of chief minister Vasundhara Raje while in power. On Thursday, the date of August 1 was officially declared from the twitter handle of the CM Office. The tweet states that the chief minister would be embarking on her official yatra on August 1.

It’s interesting to note that the two earlier political yatras namely Suraj Sankalp Yatra in 2013 and before that the Parivartan Yatra in 2003 were both launched when the party was in the Opposition. The outcome of both the yatras was in Raje’s favour. In 2003, BJP won a clear majority in 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly by bagging 120 seats after the Parivartan Yatra tore into her arch rival Ashok Gehlot’s Congress government. In 2013 elections, BJP repeated the feat with its brute majority of 163 out of 200 seats, throwing out the Gehlot government, which had managed to cobble up the numbers by inducting all elected members of the BSP in Congress party.

The Suraj Gaurav” yatra will be the first one when as chief minister she will be carrying out the yatra to showcase the works done during her government’s tenure to improve the prospects of BJP when the state goes to polls later this year.

What this yatra will be attempting to do has in part been achieved by the chief minister’s Jan Samwad programme being carried out in different parts of the state since the start of the year. Raje has been moving across the state in all divisions in various districts taking feedback from people.

“Starting with Ajmer and Alwar where the bypolls were held in January this year, 56 such Jan Samwads have been conducted,” a party office bearer said. Raje’s last tour was of the Hadauti region. “Plans are afoot to take the CM on tour of Dungarpur, but with the yatra date announced, nothing can be said as final, now,” the official said.

Her Third yatra

