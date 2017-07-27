Vasundhara Raje honours kin of Kargil war martyrs

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Wednesday that it is a matter of tremendous pride for her that she belongs to a state from where many have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. Raje reaffirmed that her government is firm on corruption free governance. Speaking during celebrations of Vijay Diwas, the CM felicitated the families of soldiers martyred during the Kargil War. Several Kargil war veterans were also present at the event. She praised Nitish Kumar for his courageous decision to step down as the Bihar Chief Minister. She also asserted that her government has done record breaking work in areas such as education, electricity supply, and most importantly in the domain of water management.

Raje highlighted the fact that Rajasthan has been a pioneer in adopting transformative digital initiatives. By initiating digitization and implementing Direct Cash Transfer system, her government has succeeded in curtailing corruption in the state. She especially mentioned the success of the Bhamashah scheme which has now expanded to include health benefits.