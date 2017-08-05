Torrential downpour denies power to one village in Udaipur

Heavy rains have come not at a good time for Dheeya village in Kotda teshil of Udaipur as it was the only village which has not been electrified during the electrification drive in the division.

As per the information made available by state government at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY), 43,263 villages of total 43,264 villages were electrified at the end of July this year. The sole village left out is Dheeya.

The electrification drive of this village consisting of a few dozen households have been a long journey. Initially, it faced challenges due to impermeability of adjoining forest terrain and consent from authorities that took a little long.

When solution was sought, the work suffered due to heavy rains in the area.

“We decided to pass through the forest land and lay electric line along the banks of a local river. Also, 135 poles have been erected for a 11 KV line,” said a senior officer at Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL). The work is expected to be completed by the end of this month, he added.

Electrification of the village could have been done earlier, however the villagers who had waited for electricity for all this while wanted it to be from the grid and not off grid. Thus the entire process got a bit more tough.

There were hundreds of villages in Rajasthan at the time waiting for electricity. Electrification of these villages had been a challenge due to remote location and other local issues, however, the assigned task in now at closure but there is still long road ahead for further work. “The villages covered so far are those in accordance to census 2011, many more habitations have come up since. As the government intends to take electricity to smallest cluster there is more work still left to be done,” says a department official.

According to the data provided by state department for energy,as per 2011 census, out of 89.91 rural households there are 21.12 lakh households without electricity. Work in this direction is being held under the CM household electrification scheme. There are around 1,31,763 habitation of which a quarter are still to be electrified.

A further detailed survey is now being held to determine requirements of electrifying even the smallest house clusters.

Picture decoded

1 Village yet to be electrified Out of 43,264 census villages, 43,263 villages (99.9) have been electrified