Tonk teen nominated for global kids' peace prize

Seventeen-year-old, Shailendra Singh, who aims to change the way children are treated in his village, has been nominated for The 2017 International Children’s Peace Prize, a renowned global award.

Hailing from Bijalpura in Tonk district, Singh has stopped five child marriages in his village by convincing the parents, and today the village has been freed of the menace. He has also saved 33 children from child labour and has enrolled them to schools. He has also started various groups by training other children of his age to support the cause of reducing child abuse in the village.

“When I was a small kid, issues like child abuse and child marriage took place very often in my village and I always tried finding ways of removing them. I used to think how will the younger generation of my village succeed if they will get married at an early age and not get proper education. I learnt many ways of handling these situations after I joined Save The Children foundation and Shiv Shiksha Samiti,” Singh said. He further narrated a story of managing to shut a wine shop at his village as it led to child and woman abuse.

“The men used to get drunk and abuse their wives. This specially happened to a woman who was slightly mentally disabled. I made the Sarpanch and other board members sign a letter which forced the shopkeeper to down the shutters,” Singh explained.

Singh aims to spread knowledge about child rights to each child living in India and aims to build an environment suitable for child’s growth. Singh is one of the 10 nominees from India. Other nominees include Nikhiya, Sakhti, Anand Krishna, Saleha, and Kiran who are working on improving the education of the country. Also, Sumitra and Atisha work on child participation in improving the society, Nidhi works on Child violence, and Poonam works on Street children and child labour.

WHAT IS Children’s Peace Prize

International Children’s Peace Prize is an initiative by Kids Rights Foundation and is awarded each year to a child who has made a difference in improving children’s rights. The awarded receives a study and care grant up till the university degree. The foundation also invests €1,00,000 in a project surrounding the winner’s area of work. Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai was awarded the prize in 2013.