Sun City favourite destination for Xmas, New Year revellers

Tourists are flocking to Jaisalmer to celebrate Christmas and New Year. All hotel are full as domestic as well as foreign tourists have been arriving in droves to the Sun City. It is nearly impossible to get a room in any hotel for next 8 to 10 days. There is a boom in the tourism industry, especially after Jaisalmer was connected to other destinations by air.

Looking at the high demand for Jaisalmer, the private airline operating flights between Jodhpur and Delhi from Jaisalmer has increased the fare to Rs 18,000 between Jaisalmer and Delhi and Rs 10,000 from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur.

There are so many tourists that now the 12th-century city looks too small to accommodate the crowd. All trains are running packed. Hotels have been decorated beautifully to welcome Christmas and New Year on huge demand from the tourists. Beautifully decorated Christmas trees have been put up in hotels. Many delicious Chinese and continental menus are being prepared.

While, the local hotel industry is happy to see a heavy rush of tourists at the same time it is unhappy about a spike in airfares. Spice jet, the private airlines operating between various destinations and has increased the air fare so much that it is beyond the means of common man. Leading travel agents say that Delhi-Jaisalmer air travel is costing between Rs 16,000 and Rs 18,000 and Jaipur-Jaisalmer is Rs 10,000 whereas the scheduled fare was Rs 3,029 and Rs 2,254.