Salman to appear in Jodh court today

Accused under the arms act, actor Salman Khan will appear at Jodhpur court on Friday.The Bollywood star alleged to have illegally possessed firearms beyond expiry of their license, was to appear before the court on July 6, however, was granted excuse on security grounds. He is now scheduled to appear in person on Friday.

Khan was previously acquitted in the case by Jodhpur CJM court in January this year,however, the state government had appealed against the decision. Though, the hearing of the case is under District and Sessions court Jodhpur, the hearing on Friday will be held at the ADJ court.

A case has been registered under sections 3/25 and 3/27 after police recovered a .22 rifle and .32 revolver from his room while he was shooting for a movie in Rajasthan during 1998.

The police had searched his room following allegations of poaching of endangered black bucks. As both the weapons were discovered to have passed the duration of license issued, a case was subsequently registered against him in addition to the three cases of black buck poaching. He had been acquitted in two poaching cases by the high court after being previously convicted for the same by lower court. The defense has maintained that the actor is being falsely framed in the cases.