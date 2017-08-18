RSS man is new state BJP organisation general secretary

In a major political development Rajasthan BJP now has an organisation general secretary after a long gap of nine years. RSS functionary Chandrashekhar has been deputed to the post. The announcement comes close on the heels of Amit Shah’s visit to Jaipur last month.

Chandrashekshar is said to be close to Shah and was in-charge of elections in UP in the Kashi sector. He was also in-charge of Varanasi when the Prime Minister was contested from there.

An able organisation man and tech savvy, Chandrashekhar can establish connect with the youth. He is totally committed to ideology, speaks less and has a good sense of humour.

He was preceded by Prakash Chand, who resigned from the post after BJP lost the assembly polls in 2008. The relation between Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Prakash Chand had been strained. A replacement was never sent for the last nine years.

Chandrashekhar comes to the state at a time when the ruling party has to face a bypoll at the Ajmer Parliamentary seat that has fallen vacant after the demise of Sanwarlal Jat.

According to a senior RSS functionary, “ This appointment is in view of the assembly polls. We cannot risk any lose ends. We are developing a system of accountability. This is not the party of 90s, we have to geared up for the future.”

“We will not accept what has been the poll history in Rajasthan. The state will be won by micro management at all levels and therefore this appointment,” he added.

There are those in BJP who feel that this appointment increases Shah’s interference in the state affairs and also spell trouble for Raje. But according to a senior national leader of BJP, “The party wants its government. It does not matter who is on the chair, the person should be on the lotus symbol.”

This is an interesting shift in power equations and reflects how vital Rajasthan is for the party in relation to 2019 polls. Especially with Rajasthan’s history that no party wins a second term.