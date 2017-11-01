Rs 543 crore sanctioned to district farmers

The announcement was made by senior politician, Gulab Chand Kataria, Minister of Disaster Management, Assistance and Civil Defense.

On Tuesday, the state government sanctioned five hundred crore rupees as agricultural contribution subsidy to farmers of thirteen districts of the state affected in the Kharif constituency in the year 2016-17. The announcement was made by senior politician, Gulab Chand Kataria, Minister of Disaster Management, Assistance and Civil Defense.

The said amount of a whopping Rs 543 crore has been allocated to the district collectors. Kataria chaired a monthly review meeting of Disaster Management and Assistance Department in the Secretariat.

“The state government has provided agricultural input grant of about 6,000 crore in the last three years to the affected farmers of the state. So far in 2017, assistance amount of Rs 148 crore has been allocated through district collectors for animal conservation activities and animal camps,” the minister informed.

Interestingly, the state government has further allocated a sum of nearly one hundred crore after the recent floods in several districts of the state.