RERA breathes new life in dormant JDA schemes

The Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) has given a new spell of life to residential and development schemes that had lost interest of development authorities over span of time. The officers at the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) are raking up files in search of the schemes that continue to occupy valuable land and have zero allotment.

“We are currently preparing a list of the schemes that for any reason have not seen even a single allotment, such schemes need to be registered under RERA,” Jaipur development commissioner Vaibhav Galariya told DNA.

All schemes under development need to be registered under RERA, even for government bodies. The registration of schemes is not a challenge but it’s the condition to provide a fixed time for development and delivery that has called for a review of the schemes lying in abeyance. The JDA reportedly has so far eight such schemes under its review.

“These schemes will require to be updated in accordance with the present rate and demand and accordingly will be registered with RERA,” said the JDC.

Among the schemes to be revived under the scheme is also the only Farm House scheme launched by JDA in 2006. Planned at Jamwaramgarh area, the scheme had plots for resorts, swimming pool, yoga and recreation and 25 farm houses. The scheme is now back on track.

“It’s an old scheme and had farm houses plots of up to 5000 square metre, the details will now have to be updated and will soon be registered at RERA,” informed a JDA officer.

Once listed in RERA, it will be difficult for the development authority to back off from the proposed development dates even if the schemes fail to attract investors. However, the RERA compulsion has definitiely made the authorities review their non-performing assets.