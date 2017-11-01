Reaching out: Fair to assist entrepreneurs, MSMEs

The fair is aimed at highlighting the products of young entrepreneurs while giving them a market at national and international level

With a view to giving a boost to the environment supporting the Medium and Small medium enterprises (MSME), the state government has taken an initiative called the India Industrial Fair (IIF). To be held for two months from now, the fair is aimed at highlighting the products of young entrepreneurs while giving them a market at national and international level.

Proposed to be organised from January 5th to 8th, 2018, the fair will be held at JECC with a proposal of a whopping eight hundred stalls and six hundred exhibitions of expected exhibitors.

“There would be eight focus areas - namely Textiles & Home Décor, Furniture, Shilp Gram & Handicraft, Agriculture & food processing, Engineering & Mining, Energy & electronics, Plastic, Rubber & Packaging, Building & Hardware,” said Subodh Agarwal, principal Secretary - MSME.

The official further added, “Providing an opportunity to share new technology, to provide common platforms between producers and consumers, to encourage start-ups, to promote export and to coordinate efforts to expand the MSME industry of the country.

He said that the role of MSME industries in the economic development of the country can also be highlighted through this fair.”

The government is leaving no stones unturned as it has approached various state government for participation as well as a host of public sector undertakings to participate in the fair.

HIGHLIGHTS

Estimated expenditure: Rs1.5 to 2 crore.

India’s largest MSME B2B and B2C Exhibition

Total 800 NOS. of proposed stalls at Exhibition

Total 600 expected exhibitor’s exhibition