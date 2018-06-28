Rajasthan University rolls out rules for ragging-free campus

Colleges and universities all over the country make brag about policy curbs on ragging, but every year many cases are registered in the varsities. After the new guidelines by the UGC on ragging, Rajasthan University has constituted an anti-ragging committee.

Along with it, the university administration has directed all departments, study centres and related colleges to set up anti-ragging teams before the beginning of the academic session this year. Although sporadic cases of ragging have been reported in Rajasthan over the last few years, but the University administration is bent on taking strict action to completely eliminate ragging on campus.

While speaking about the anti-ragging teams being constituted in the University, Vice-Chancellor RK Kothari said, “All departments and colleges have been instructed at the central level to constitute anti-ragging committees so the new entrants can get a fearless environment. The formation of the committee itself restricts those students who engage in activities like ragging.”

“If any complaint reaches the anti-ragging committees and the panelists feel the victim is being coerced into submission, then the case will not be withdrawn until the investigation is completed,” added Kothari.

Rajasthan University Chief Proctor HS Palsania said, “Almost fifty per cent of the colleges and departments have set up an anti-ragging committee. Along with this, the university administration will make the students file an affidavit, in which, an oath will be taken by them to abstain from any act related to ragging.”

V-C Speaks Up

All departments and colleges have been instructed to constitute anti-ragging committees so the new entrants can get a good environment. The committee’s formation restricts students who engage in ragging.