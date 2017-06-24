R’bhore basks in tiger glory, 4 new cubs join the league

Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve (RTR) is fast becoming a nursery for tigers. With nearly two dozen tiger cubs ranging from newborns to two years old dependent cubs, the park is full of their activities.

On Friday morning, another set of cubs were seen in Semli area of the park which has further increased the count by four tigers. With this the total count of tigers in RTR has gone over 60 tigers, the highest that has ever been recorded in the reserve’s history.

Four tigers cubs in a litter is an extremely rare occurrence. “During the morning drive today, tigress T-19 also called ‘Krishna’ was seen with four cubs in the Semli-Berda region of the park. It was known for a long time that the tigress has delivered a litter but we did not know about the exact number of cubs. Few tourists in a canter sighted the feline and her cubs and reported to the authorities,” said Sanjay Sharma, ACF, Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve.

Interestingly, officials revealed that there were a whopping 21 tiger cubs ranging from newborn cubs to two years old that are about to part from their mothers. “The park had 58 tigers and with the addition of four new cubs, the count has jumped to 62 tigers. This is the highest number of tigers that has ever been recorded here,” said Daulat Singh Shaktawat, a ranger.

A break up of tiger cubs revealed that six cubs are juveniles and on the cusp of adulthood that would leave their mother in a few weeks’ time. “T-73, T-63 and T-61 have two cubs each who have reached adulthood and would part ways soon. Of these T-63’s cubs are both females,” Shaktawat informed.

Notably, T-8 has two cubs (one male, one female); T-39 has three cubs (all females), T-41 has one cub (male), T-60 has three cubs (one female and two male), T-61 has two cubs, T-63 has two female cubs, T-69 has one cub, T-73 has two cubs and T-79 has one cub. Adding the four cubs of T-19, the total number of cubs reaches 21.