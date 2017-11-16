Ponzi case: Roy’s wife arrested

Pincorn firm’s owner’s wife Mosumi Roy was arrested from Kolkata. The ponzi company had cheated around 30,000 people from Rajasthan. The SOG team had gone to Kolkata regarding the case and made the arrest.

The Pincon Group had diverted crores of rupees it illegally taken from thousands of investors in Rajasthan and some other states to fund the company’s liquor business.

The revelation comes a day after the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police arrested four persons, including Manoranjan Roy, the CMD of West Bengal-based company, for allegedly duping 25,000 people in the state.

“Roy also owns Pincon Spirit Limited, which manufactures alcohol that is supplied in several states.

Investigations have revealed that the money illegally acquired from investors by the Pincon Group was used to fund the liquor business,” said inspector general of police, SOG, Dinesh MN