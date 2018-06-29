PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Jaipur to attend Smart City event cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jaipur to attend Smart City conclave at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) on July 7 has been called off. Officials in the state government engaged in planning of the event confirmed the development. “Yes, the JECC part of the PM’s programme stands cancelled,” a senior official said.

The Jaipur event was an attempt to showcase the impact of urban ministry schemes on ground in states, especially the poll bound states, informed sources. Prior to Jaipur, the Swachhta ranking of cities was held in Indore, while the third anniversary of smart cities program was being planned in Jaipur on July 6 and 7. Till now such programs were held in New Delhi. Both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh go to polls towards the end of year.

Sources, however, are hopeful that the prime minister’s proposed programme at the Amrudon ka Bagh in Jaipur would happen as scheduled. “The details of the event shall be formalised only after a nod from Delhi,” an official said.

Plan B Rollout?

After the cancellation of the event at JECC, Sitapura, all hopes are now pinned on the event being planned at the Amrundon ka Bagh, which is scheduled the same day on July 7.