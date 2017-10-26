Ordinance-stung Govt tables Gurjar quota bill

The Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services Under the State) Bill, 2017 to give reservation to Gurjars and 5 other castes was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill when passed will give government the power to provide reservation in educational institutions in the State and appointments and posts in the services under the State for the category of more backward classes within the backward classes.

With this, the reservation for other backward class will increase from 21 % to 26 %.

However the bill doesn't mentions this. Sources inform that once the government gets power to provide reservation under this bill to Gurjars and other 5 castes namely Banjara, Gadiya Lohar, Raika and Gadaria, it may issue a notification for increase in the percentage under this category.

Just after the discussion on various issues raised by various MLAs which they had taken up through the slips was completed, the various reports by different committees were tabled in the house.

Speaker Kailash Meghwal then called up the name of home minister Gulab Chand Kataria, however social justice minister Arun Chaturvedi got up and sought permission from the speaker and tabled this bill.

Sources informed that tabling of this bill on Wednesday was a planned move. This was not included earlier in the list of business.

During the time the bill was tabled, the Congress MLAs were sitting in the Well and slogans were raised by them especially MLA Dhiraj Gurjar.

After the bill was tabled, other businesses of the house continued.

Later, during the evening, in the meeting of business advisory committee, it was decided that the discussion on this bill will be taken up on Thursday. It's expected that the bill will be passed on the same day and this 9th session may end soon thereafter .