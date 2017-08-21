Not even 1 Raj district among top 100 of Swachh list

The failure of this dismal performance can be attributed to the laxity on the part of officials

Despite the state government's efforts to make Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) successful, the plans seem to be going wayward. Even after three years of implementation of the mission, no district from Rajasthan could make it to the top 100 districts in the SMB (Rural) ranking. The failure of this dismal performance can be attributed to the laxity on the part of officials. Given the present standing in the national rankings, the target to achieve 100 per cent cleanliness before the deadline of 2019 set by the prime minister seems a distant dream.

To encourage states and districts to improve sanitation, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS) ranks all districts in India based on parameters of performance, sustainability and transparency. Hanumangarh, with the top ranking in the state, is at number 105 in the national rankings. Interestingly, Jaipur, the state capital, is not even in top 300. Jhalawar, the home district of the state chief minister, ranked 296.

PM Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014. The mission laid a roadmap for improving the level of sanitation and cleanliness in the country with a vision to create a 'Swachh Bharat' by 2019. Ministers of the state government, on many occasion, have claimed that the target will be achieved by 2018 in the state.

Chittorgarh, that stands second in the state's ranking, found itself languishing at the 158th position while Karauli, which stands last in the state, is placed at the 652nd position among 681 districts in the country.

Rankings of districts such as Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur are no better and they are standing at 214, 286 and 443 ranks respectively. It is striking that Rajasthan remained on top in toilet construction under the mission for last two consecutive financial years. The SBM district ranking raises a serious question over why and how the planning and implementation failed to show results in the overall cleanliness spectrum.

SCORE CARD

The performance of districts is being evaluated based on key parameters with data available on MIS. The key indicators include performance, sustainability and transparency. Importantly, the districts have failed to score under the transparency parameter. Even six districts of the state, those are declared completely open defecation-free (ODF), are very low in the rank sheet.