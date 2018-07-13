Niroj Nanoma from Dungarpur tells her success story to PM Narendra Modi

How the women in Dungarpur which is considered a backward district in the state are changing their lives was clearly visible when Niroj Nanoma from Khajuria village in Raghunathpura in Dungarpur explained the change her life had witnessed after she joined a Self Help Group (SHG). She was recounting her experience before Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was interacting with women across the country through Namo App.

Along with about 53 women, Niroj is now engaged in making of solar panels and discussed various solar products with Prime Minster who informed a confident Niroj about a website and examples of IIT students who are innovating in the solar sector and how solar market is being developed in Philippines where she could sell the solar products.

During the 5 minute interaction, she informed how she took loans for various works, repaid the debt and then claimed her land back and how she finally started making solar panels. It’s interesting because Dungarpur is considered to be one of the most backward places in the state and being a women she has achieved this feat while motivating other women.

She informed that previously she had financial problems and also could not take any decision in the family. However, after she became a member of SHG, her financial position has improved as she started rearing goats, working on sewing machine and now has also started taking decisions in the family.

“Since the day I started working with SHG, there has been a financial change in my life,” said Niroj.

To this Modi said in a lighter vein that “ab ghar mein kisikee chaltee naheen hogee,” to which she beamingly said that everyone at her home now listens to her while she takes the decisions.

She displayed various solar panels of different wattage to the prime minister and narrated the journey from making solar lamps to solar panels. She showed them to Prime Minister Modi who had asked her with interest what these equipment were.

Expressing happiness in interacting with women from Self Help Groups of various states, Prime Minister said that each member is an inspiring example of resolution, collective efforts and entrepreneurship. He said that women are enterprising, have enormous inner strength for self-reliance during odd circumstances, and they need only opportunities to perform. He added that it is impossible to imagine many sectors especially agriculture and dairy, without the contribution of women. This is the true spirit of women empowerment.

The Interaction

