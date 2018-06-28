Nepali Girl refused admission in Jodhpur school, commits suicide

A Nepal resident Chandrakala committed suicide in Jodhpur because she allegedly did not get admission in the government school as she did not hold the Indian citizenship.

The father of the deceased Lalit had admitted his daughter to eighth standard in Shri Ramswaroop Ganesh Devi Chilka Rajkiya Adarsh Balika Ucch Madhyamik Vidyalaya situated at Shastri Nagar. But the development fee and documents of the girl were returned by the school. After this, the girl thought that she will not be able to study and committed suicide by hanging herself. However, no suicide note has been obtained from her place. The police have handed over the dead body to the family after carrying out the postmortem at MDM.

Lalit informed that Chandrakala studied in Jodhpur till fifth standard. After that, she went to Nepal and studied there till seventh grade. She came back to India with her father and was admitted to the school again in Jodhpur. On the orders of the District Collector, the police have registered the case and are investigating the matter. However, the police have not said anything on the case yet.

When the school administration was asked about the matter, they said that the school girl was sad in class. Notably, even after the girl’s suicide, no inquiry committee has been formed till now. While admission of children from Pakistan is done on the basis of passport, this rule does not apply to the citizens of Nepal.