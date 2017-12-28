Lakshmi Villas to re-live its hotel glory

After being out-of-business for several months, the Lakshmi Villas is headed for a comeback in hotel industry. A public property for now, the Lakshmi Villas will once again be lost in private hands in the process.

"It has been decided that the Lakshmi Villas will be auctioned for being developed in hotel, a good hotel," said Urban Development, minister Shrichand Kriplani after a meeting at the department on Wednesday.

The one time motor garage of erstwhile rulers of Jaipur, the building located in heart of Central Park had stood as a heritage hotel for decades till few months back, when the Jaipur Development Authority took its possession following orders of Supreme Court. A royal stable adjoining Lakshmi Villas that in due time developed as Kanak Bhawan was also taken possession of by JDA.

The six bighas of land under the hotel and another 1.5 bighas of land of adjoining Kanak Bhawan were considered to be assimilated in the Central Park and were not to be used for commercial purpose again. However, on Wednesday at a meeting the Urban Development Department decided to hand it over in private hands for being pushed in hotel industry again.

It has also been decided that the Kanak Bhawan will be used a JDA guest house. Even as the Central Park and common public is to lose its claim over these, the department upheld their environmental relevance.

"We acknowledge that these properties are also important for the city in respect to environment and we will ensure that the environment will be conserved at these," said the minister.

The development Authority has acquired possession of these after a long legal battle that lasted for almost 44 years. It was finally earlier this year that Supreme Court cleared all objections on JDA possession of the land.

It was in 1973 that 322 bighas of land was acquired at the Rambagh Complex by the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT). The Lakshmi Villas spread over six bighas and Kanak Bhawan on another 1.5 bighas were also part of the acquired pocket. These at the time were in possession of erstwhile maharaj Bhawani Singh who sold it off in 1986.

A LOOK BACK