Kota witnesses second garlic farmer’s suicide in a week’s time

A 40-year-old garlic cultivator, depressed over low purchase price of garlic crop, committed suicide on Tuesday noon by consuming poisonous substance in Kajaliya village under Ayana police station of Kota district. It is the second suicide by garlic cultivator over low price of the crop in Hadouti region within last seven days.

Laxmi Chand Suman, a resident of Kajliya village consumed poisonous substance at his home, SHO at Ayana police station Babu Lal Meena said. He was rushed to government hospital in Etawa town from where he was referred to Maharao Bhim Singh hospital in Kota but the farmer succumbed on the way, the SHO said. As per family members, he had cultivated garlic crop over piece of land he had taken on contractual rent but he went into depression after he heard the low purchase price of garlic in the market, he said.

The farmer was taking a nap at his home when the family members reached there and found him unconscious with froth coming out of his mouth. The deceased farmer had also cultivated wheat on over ten bigas of his land and was reportedly running under debt of around 8 to 10 lakhs, the SHO added.

Police have lodged the matter under section 174 of CrPC. and initiated investigation, he further said adding the body handed over to the family members after postmortem.

It is the second suicide by garlic cultivator in Kota region within last seven days as another debt-ridden farmer identified as Ravadlilal Meghwal (60), a resident of of Rehlai village under Atru police station of Baran district on April 18 consumed poisonous substance at his home and died the next day during treatment.

The government had ordered a few days back for the purchase of garlic crop under market intervention scheme but the same order is still tied to the files and has not reached to the concerned officials at government purchase centers.

The order to purchase garlic crop under market intervention scheme has not been received so far, a senior official from RAJFED said.

Consumed poison

Laxmi Chand Suman (40), a resident of Kajliya village consumed poisonous substance at his home. He was rushed to government hospital in Etawa town from where he was referred to Maharao Bhim Singh hospital in Kota but the farmer succumbed on the way.