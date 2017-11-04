Kishangarh Airport a boon for patients

The starting of Kishangarh Airport has opened up new vistas in medical treatment of the people living in Ajmer and nearby places.

It has been a little more than 20 days, that the airport was inaugurated and by now, four air ambulances have already landed and picked up patients from Kishangarh airport. On Friday, a patient was flown to Delhi in 30-45 minutes with the help of air ambulance, informed Airport Director, Ashok Kapoor speaking to DNA.

“Four air ambulances have come till now, medical facility in Delhi can be availed in very less time by people using this airport,” Kapoor said. It is being considered as yet another advantage of increasing regional air connectivity in the state.

On Wednesday, a french tourist who had come to Pushkar fair had fallen ill. He was flown to Delhi for treatment in a hospital after an air ambulance was called at the Kishangarh Airport.

In last few days, it is not only the foreign tourists who have benefited from this service, but locals also have been able to get the benefit. Recently, a business family from Ajmer who suffered injury in an accident also used the air ambulance service . While a third ambulance is said to have flown from Mumbai, the airport at Kishangarh was being considered as a boon for tourism sector as it will bring in tourists for Pushkar or for religious tourism at Dargah in Ajmer. However, getting quick medical advise is also now coming up as important benefit for the people of the region .

The scheduled airlines are yet to start from this airport and process is underway, informed sources. Though the unscheduled flights have started coming in at the airport now.

Air ambulances

