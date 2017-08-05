JMC sends ‘tainted’ inspector back to basics

On completion of his deputation period, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation sent back a ‘negligent’ inspector back to his base department.

The application moved by the official for extension of his deputation for another year was denied on the grounds of negligence.

The official, a Pashudhan Sahayak at Animal Husbandry department Rakesh Gupta, had stayed at JMC despite severe charges, including mishandling of cows at Hingoniya cow shelter.

The official once again applied to have his deputation extended, and his file even reached the office of city Mayor.

He apparently had some corporate connections due to his brother’s political background. This had earlier been reported by DNA Jaipur edition on July 29, 2017.

The Mayor at that instance had denied of any information about the official.

However, he finally decided to let go of the ‘tainted’ official. He had received more than a dozen notices during his deputation at the JMC and had been accused of mishandling cows and injuring them at several instances.

On Friday, four other officials on deputation were sent back to their respective departments by the JMC. Only one executive engineer was relieved due to an additional charge of 11 other local bodies. All others were charged of ‘negligence’ of duty during deputation.

