JMC asks Raj varsity V-C to expel student leaders who deface city

If students do so, FIR would be registered under Section 3 of Rajasthan Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2006

In order to put a check on defacement of public properties in the city through posters, banners, pamphlets during students’ union elections, Jaipur Municipal Corporation has asked the University of Rajasthan to expel student leaders who engage in such practice during polls.

In a letter written to the RU Vice Chancellor, JMC Commissioner Ravi Jain has asked the university to take strict action against students who deface public properties. Jain told DNA that the special initiatives are being taken in order to make the city clean and beautiful.

Student leaders of RU and its constituent colleges have been defacing JLN Marg and Tonk Road by pasting posters, pamphlets, handbills etc at public bus shelters, on electricity poles and government and private buildings. This affects JMC’s efforts in making the city clean and beautiful. Jain has also asked RU V-C to order students of the varsity and the constituent colleges not to paste posters, pamphlets, handbills etc on government properties. Jain also clearly wrote that if the students do so, FIR would be registered under Section 3 of Rajasthan Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2006.

He also asked the V-C to get the amount spent on removing the posters, banners and other publicity materials, pasted on the government properties, from the concerned student and deposit the same with JMC. He also asked V-C to initiate action to expel such students. Notably, mayor Ashok Lahoti held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and a decision was taken to write a letter to the RU V-C to take action against students who deface public properties in the city.