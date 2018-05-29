Jaipur: Will end strike only if mayor calls us with respect - Vendors

Strike of Civil Contractors in Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has now become a question of self-respect. The civil contractors continued the strike on the third day, accusing the mayor of disrespecting them. The contractors held a protest at JMC headquarters on Monday and performed Ramdhuni and performed the Sadbuddhi Yagya.

During the meeting of Executive Committee on Monday, the civil contractors protested at the main gate of Municipal Headquarters for three hours, after which they performed the Yagya. “The mayor is running the municipal corporation like a leader of Rajasthan University. We went to the mayor regarding the demand for outstanding payments and he misbehaved with us.

Mayor uses harsh words for us. Now our fight is a fight of respect. When the mayor will call us respectfully, then only will we talk about the end of the strike.” said Raguvir Sharma, president of JMC Heritage City Contractors Society. JMC’s civil contractors had gone on strike on May 26 and due to the ongoing strike, the development work of about Rs 50 crore in various areas of the city has been stopped. Drains, sewers, footpath, and road repair work also got hampered.