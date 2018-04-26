Jaipur: Time to stay ‘cool’ as heat stroke cases surge

As the temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius level in almost all parts of the state, hospitals have started to recieve cases of heat stroke. Considering the tough condition in coming months, doctors advice people to take precautions to avoid heatstroke as it may be fatal.

Heat stroke is sometimes classified as exertional heat stroke or EHS, which is due to overexertion in hot weather and non-exertional heat stroke or NEHS,which occurs in climactic extremes and affects the elderly, infants, and chronically ill. “Heat stroke is a condition caused by overheating of body. It is usually a result of prolonged exposure to high temperatures,” Dr Vipin Jain, consultant physician at Manipal Hospital said.“ This most serious form of heat injury, heat stroke, can occur if your body temperature rises to 40 degrees Celsius or higher. The condition is most common in the summer months,” he added.

The main cause of heat stroke is dehydration. A dehydrated person may not be able to sweat fast enough to dissipate heat, which causes the body temperature to rise. As per the doctors, untreated heat stroke can quickly damage brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens if the treatment is delayed, increasing risk of serious complications or death. Heat stroke is not the same as a stroke. “Stroke” is the general term used to describe decreased oxygen flow to an area of the brain.

“Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. Most susceptible individuals to heat stroke include infants, elderly, athletes, individuals who work outside and physically exert themselves under the sun. The most important measures to prevent heat stroke is to avoid getting dehydrated,” said Dr Jain.