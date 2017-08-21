Jaipur sanitation staff watch 'Toilet...' for free

Also, among the invitees to the special screening held at a multiplex of the city, were the residents of nearby slums

The municipal corporation of Jaipur took its sanitation and sweeping staff to a movie treat this Sunday. Also, among the invitees to the special screening held at a multiplex of the city, were the residents of nearby slums. It was, however, a message imbibed with entertainment that the corporation intended from the special screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

The special screening was not just limited to the state capital. Local self-governance and municipal bodies across the state sponsored such shows to promote the use of toilet facilities among the sections that have so far remain deprived of them. The movie is a reflection of the struggle that many women of the country face in availing basic facilities such as toilet and call for a change in social mindset too.

Said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sanitation drive, the movie has become part of the sensitization efforts of the BJP-led state government in Rajasthan. The special screening of the movie in Jaipur was made on the advice of the city mayor Ashok Lahoti, who also is a member of the saffron party.

"As for the municipal staff, the movie reminds them of their importance in bringing social change, " Lahoti said. "It's entertaining and associates them with the sanitation mission of 'Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the state," he added.

More than 1500 people across the state have seen the movie on government ticket. The number of such special screenings is also expected to rise in the coming days. The movie reinstates the importance and influence of cinema over life and lifestyle of masses across the country.

Meanwhile, films have become a major tool to foster changes in society. The issue has been profoundly highlighted in many cinemas. What the government machinery cannot explain, a movie can. Even today, people follow their favourite heroes. There are many things like the dress of the hero, their shoes, their hairstyle and the way they talk. Keeping this in mind, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is being used to encourage people to make toilets for the people.