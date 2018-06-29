Jaipur Metro ride is now cheaper, fares cut

Commuting in the city by Metro is going to be less expensive from July 1. The Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation has decided to waive off the additional charges levied during peak hours.

“At Jaipur Metro, the peak hours extend from 5 PM to 9:20 PM, the waiver of additional charges will provision saving of Rs5-6 for most commuters,” said a senior Metro officer.

The Metro has recently increased its operational frequency to reduce the waiting time from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. The decision to waive off peak hour charges has come on the heels of attempts to increase the passenger base.

“A survey of the current commuters of the metro revealed that passengers felt it was comparatively expensive to buses and the waiting time of 15 minutes was little inconvenient. The measures have thus been made in consideration of the passenger requirements,” said a JMRC officer.

Jaipur Metro presently operational between Mansarovar-Chandpole has registered a downtrend in passenger figures over the years. The ridership remains around 17,000 per day that is much less than its design capacity. Waiver of peak hour charge will further decrease the ticket revenues by nearly Rs 85,000 to Rs 1,00,000. The increase in train frequency is also expected to raise the operation cost. Yet the Metro has been aggressive in improve its ridership statistics as it advances to expand its first phase and commence work on phase 2.

Aggressive Strategy To Get Metro Revenue On Tracks

