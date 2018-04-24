Jaipur: Man impersonating as IPS officer held

The Vaishali Nagar police arrested a man who impersonated as an IPS officer and lured a girl into marry him. The man posed to the girl as a BSF officer who has appeared in UPSC exam and cleared for IPS. However, after the marriage when the girl reached her in-laws’ it was found that the man had made fake claims.

“The accused has been identified as one Aditya alias Udai Yadav. Recently a case was registered by the victim wherein she said that she came in contact with Aditya through Facebook wherein he introduced himself as a BSF officer. He told the girl that he was preparing for UPSC services and was in Jaipur.

The duo started meeting, and in the year 2015 he informed the girl that he has been selected in the IPS 2015 and he has received an appointment in Rajasthan cadre under OBC category. When the duo went out, Aditya even showed an ID card of BSF using which he crossed several toll plaza and took benefit of exemption from paying tax.

The girl fell into the trap and believed that the man was in BSF. The duo then decided to get married and although the girl’s family was against it, they eventually agreed thinking that the man has been selected in the IPS and the duo got engaged. After engagement, the man demanded five lakh rupees from the girl’s father claiming to give that money for IPS selection and one lakh rupees via bank transfer and four lakh rupees cash were handed to him.

Recently on March 5, the couple got married and a dowry was also given. However, after the victim girl reached the native place, she found that all the claims were false and she and her family had been conned. When she questioned Aditya over the same, she was beaten as well. A case was registered here and an investigation was initiated. Aditya was questioned and later arrested. Further action in the matter is being taken,” officials said.

