Jaipur Discom power cuts, booster use add to Jaipur’s water woes

The rampant use of booster pumps and the failure on the part of PHED to crackdown on it has put the law-abiding residents in a bind during swelter summer months.

In the summer months, when the water need goes up, the power cuts by Jaipur Discom during morning and evening water supply time have further aggravated their problems.

Although the power cuts during is of 30-45 minutes, its timing render many residents without water.

A few weeks ago during a weekly review meeting with the district collector, PHED officials had proposed that the power cut of duration 30-45 minutes must be enforced depending on the time of water supply.

Use of booster pumps by many consumers was also discussed as its use lowers the water pressure due to which many consumers get little or no water.

The angry consumers direct their ire against PHED for not being able to supply sufficient water.

Although PHED has started drive to check the use of boosters in many colonies, not much has been achieved and use of boosters has become rampant during the summer months.