Hostel manager accused of raping student in Kota

A 17-year old coaching student from Maharashtra, taking coaching for NEET in a premier coaching institute of the city for last two years was allegedly repeatedly raped by the manager of her hostel in Indira Vihar area under Jawahar Nagar police station. The victim, two days ago, approached the police station and lodged a case of rape against the accused manager. The accused hostel manager was booked under sections of IPC and POCSO Act and was on Wednesday afternoon produced before the court that handed him over to the police for one day remand.

The girl, a native from Maharashtra, approached the police station on Monday and lodged a case of rape against her hostel manager identified as Pradeep Kumar Suman, 30, a resident of Bihar, said Circle Incharge (CI), Jawahar Nagar police station, Neeraj Gupta. The accused forced the victim to make physical relations with him in hostel room and later continuously repeated the crime, the CI said while adding that on protest by the girl the accused threatened her of dire consequences. The victim eventually filed a report in this connection against him.

The accused manager was booked under section 376 of IPC and sections of POCSO Act and was arrested on Tuesday and produced before the court on Wednesday which sent him to police remand.

The accused had been running hostel on lease in Kota for years, the SHO added. Medical examination of the victim was carried and further investigation into the matter is under way.

THE CASE