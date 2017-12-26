Gurjars, 4 other communities to get 1% reservation in NBC category

Thousands of unemployed youths can look forward to getting a government job now. Thanks to a timely and wise decision by Vasundhara Raje government of granting one per cent separate reservation to Gurjars and four other communities in Most Backward Class (MBC) category. Gurjar community may be skeptical about the move but it has paved way to fill up 72,000 posts in the government; the recruitment process for which was stuck because of reservation tangle.

For last two years, 72,000 posts in 13 different categories and departments could not be filled because of OBC reservation act. Among them 55,000 posts were those for which notification had been issued. In fact, the government had to extend application deadline five times for level 2 of REET teachers’ recruitment 2016, whereas second grade teachers’ recruitment result was not declared for six months.

The recruitment process was stalled only because of reservation issue but now everything is clear as Raje government has made a provision by which Gurjars and four other communities will enjoy one per cent separate reservation in MBC and continue to receive OBC reservation benefits as well.

Though, the Gurjar community is still not convinced and threatening to launch stir once again.

Notably, the SBC reservation got stuck in the court. The state government had to cancel it. After that, Raje government brought OBC bill to give 5 per cent reservation to Gurjars but before a notification could be issued the matter reached court.

Since the overall reservation limit went up to 54%, Supreme Court quashed the bill reiterating its stand that reservation cannot go beyond the cap of 50%. The government discussed the matter with Gurjars and tried to convince them to agree to accept MBC but they refused.

However, the government released notification of MBC. Now, the unemployed are eagerly waiting for opening up of the recruitment process.

Social justice and empowerment minister, Arun Chaturvedi hailed the decision claiming that MBC will restart stalled recruitment process at speedy level.

State president of Berojgar Ekikrat Mahasangh, Upen Yadav, however, demanded that the government should not lose time to restart recruitment process at the same time appointments in old recruitments should be given immediately to fulfill its promise.

But, Gurjar leader, Himmat Singh alleged cheating. “The government has duped us. The one percent reservation was available even during the Gehlot government. Instead of keeping youths unemployed, the government could have given this benefit earlier. Our agitation is for 5 per cent reservation will continue. We will oppose the government in upcoming by polls and in assembly elections,” he said.