Farmers court arrest seeking assured profit on produce

Thousands of farmers courted arrest across several districts on Wednesday. The ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ was initiated by Kisan Adhikar Sangharsh Samiti with support of farmer wing of communist party demanding implementation of Swaminathan commission recommendations and assured profit on produce for farmers. The agitation also received support from opposition parties and other farmer organisations of the state.

“Across 16 districts more than 17,000 farmers courted arrest in support of their demands. The success of today has motivated us for an even intense agitation in coming days,” said Amra Ram of CPI(M).

The protesting leaders announced a massive indefinite agitation that will commence on September 1.“The farmers will camp indefinitely at all district headquarters till their demands are not met,” Amra Ram added.

Among those to court arrest during the day also included Congress leader and MLA of Nawalgarh Rajkumar Sharma. He got himself arrested at Jhunjhunu. Meanwhile, in Jaipur too the Bhartiya Kisan Sabha held a meeting and resolved to further the cause of farmer’s welfare.

At the meeting held in Jhotwara, the farmer representatives have also decided to protest against the proposed state land acquisition act and two other acts of land pooling and convergence recently passed at the state assembly.

“Despite central government’s law, the state government intends to bring new laws in an attempt to take hold of farms and fields. We will not allow it to happen,” said Ram Pal Jat, state president of the Kisan Sabha.

Farmer agitations have been frequent in Rajasthan since the fierce protest by farmers in MP and other states. The agitation in those state have concluded with assurance of loan waiver for farmers, however, in Rajasthan agitations on similar demands continue to gain pace. These agitations have also gained political momentum in the state as the assembly elections are scheduled next year.