DNA THEME: Bride & prejudice... How SC ruling can help

The recent Supreme Court ruling that sex with a minor wife amounts to rape, could be a game changer for underage girls aged between 0 and 19 years in the state who are already mothers. This judgment will indisputably correct the view that early marriage is a serious infringement of child rights. According to the 2011 Census, 31.6 per cent girls in Rajasthan were married off before the age of 18. A more recent survey by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) 2015-16 pointed to an even higher number, with 35.4 per cent of girls aged between 20 and 24 years got married off before attaining the legal age.

Hook or by crook, this progressive decision will not only break the social orthodoxy but will also help in improving the health scenario of the state. Maternal mortality and infant mortality rates are closely linked to early marriages. A UNICEF study revealed that early marriage hinders educational attainment, which then leads to poor maternal health and higher infant mortality rates. Child-bearing at a young age is detrimental to the health of both the mother and the infant. This is why child marriage affects women more than men, other than the fact that men are less likely to be married as children. Nearly 4 lakh children were born to couples married in the age group of 0-19. Rajasthan has the highest number of female brides where 15.6% girls were married before the age of 19 or less then it.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) made “A Statistical Analysis of Child Marriage in India based on Census 2011” wherein 70 districts out of 640 districts with high incidence of child marriages were identified. Some 17 districts of Maharashtra, including Latur, Mumbai and Pune have reported high instances of child marriage. In Rajasthan, 13 districts, including Jaipur, Ajmer and Bhilwara, have reported increasing incidents of child marriage.

What are the main reasons for early marriage?

The main reasons of early marriage for both male and female children vary. Parents of daughters reported that the main reasons for early marriage of their girls are safety and security problems of girls, traditional system, pressure from relatives, economic hardship and poverty as well as demand of dowry. The parents of boys reported that the main reasons for early marriage of their boys are pressure from relatives and family members, traditional system, economic hardship and poverty as well as land ownership related issues.

Lack of awareness adds to the misery

As per the study of Planning commission published on Child marriage in November, 2014. Child marriages are prevalent not just because of regressive traditions, but because of other reasons as well. Poverty & lesser demand for dowry are also major reasons. The offenders were not aware of the Child Marriage prohibition act Law and enforcement has to be made accountable. Passing the laws are only the first step, implementing and executing them in accordance with the law are also important.