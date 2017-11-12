DNA Exclusive: First case of Japanese encephalitis reported from Rajasthan

Rajasthan has registered the first case of Japanese encephalitis in Kota division. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, died in Maharawal Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital on October 16. Twenty-five days after her death, it has been confirmed in the report from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune that she was suffering from Japanese encephalitis.

The deceased Manju, wife of Parasram, was a resident of Chamunda colony in Kishoraipatan in Bundi district, 24 kilometers away from Kota divisional headquarters. "She had fever on October 6. After consulting with local doctors, we took her to New Medical College, Kota on October 8 from where she was admitted in Sudha Hospital at Talwandi. After four days treatment she was referred to MBS hospital where she died on October 16," said Parasram.

During her admittance in Sudha Hospital, Dr Amit Dev, a neurologist at the hospital, through central lab of MBS hospital, sent the blood sample to NIV for serum test as he suspected Manju of having Japanese encephalitis.

The disease has 60% chance of survival. Only recently, hundreds of children died in Baba Raghav Das Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. But in Rajasthan, so far no action has been taken by state health department. Efforts to contact Bundi Chief Medical & Health Officer went futile. Dr VK Mathur, Director (public health) did not respond to phone calls.