DNA ANALYSIS: Vasundhara Raje-Om Mathur bonhomie speaks of new equations

Madan Lal Saini’s appointment for the post of Rajasthan BJP chief has served to end a long drawn battle royale. There were smiles all around during the PM’s visit, the quintessential reason that made the announcement imperative.

However, amid all the projected normalcy, what is clearly visible is a new political equation emerging in the state. It is a palpable realigning of camps and a perceptible coming closer of opposed poles.

The new catalyst that is bringing to the political potpourri is Om Mathur, the national vice president of BJP with over four decades of association with the party. Mathur had been rendered alienated from the mainstream of Rajasthan politics, even as he continued to grow in stature at the national level.

But with Raje landing up at his doorstep in Delhi and subsequently Mathur stepping in to end the deadlock between Raje and national leadership, through a consensus candidate Saini; it has brought about a long term change in the power dynamics of the state.

After opposing Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the post of state president, the Chief Minister had landed into a situation of isolation in respect to BJP. In seeking Om Mathur’s assistance Raje has reversed the 2009 situation. This was when Mathur had after a short stint as state president resigned after poll debacle.

Political experts feel, “Mathur stepping in, this time, would not be an isolated or lone event. Hitherto there was an unspoken message about Raje and him being at opposed ends and now this has changed. His involvement can be expected to increase as he is a conducive source of communication between state and centre now.”

“The party is strategizing to win Rajasthan and avoid all internal conflicts. For this Mathur’s role will be vital as both centre and state units will seek his help in sorting out tangled issues, which are sure to crop up during election strategization,” added a senior leader on condition of anonymity.

Further Mathur’s outreach to grass-root worker across state makes him a leader with strong channels of ground information and situation. His non-confrontationist, solution-seeking approach is being seen as the much needed means to sort out further deadlocks.