Device to record ‘real-time’ vaccination launched in Rajasthan

In an endeavour to achieve the target of 90% complete vaccination coverage in the state by the end of 2018, Rajasthan state health department has started using a device to plug the gaps found in vaccination. As per the claim by the department, this intervention is the first of its kind in the world to get real-time information on the number of children vaccinated and the vaccines used.

“The device, named Vaccine and Logistics Evaluator (VALUE), developed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is being used for the first time globally, on a pilot basis in two blocks in the state along with JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur,”UNDP focal person,Dr Abhay Bohra told DNA.

“It’s a device handed over to auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) to use during vaccination sessions and feed in it the name and number of vaccines used. Data related to places of vaccination session and names of vaccines that are to be administered, has been fed into the hand-held device. ANM has to feed the number against the name of the vaccine. The device has a SIM card and data connection, it can be operated through entering a password,” said Dr Bohra.

At present the ANM compiles the data at the end of month and sends a report to the health directorate, which is then uploaded on the pregnancy and child tracking system (PCTS) software. Loading the data on electronic vaccine intelligence network (eVIN) software, will help in monitoring and utilisation as well as wastage of vaccines. With VALUE device, day-to-day real-time record can be tracked at the headquarters.

“After the completion of the immunisation session, the vaccinator will enter the number of doses of each vaccine administered to the children or pregnant women in the device and send the information immediately to the eVIN web interface. Through this, real time monitoring will be done,” said Rommel Singh, Project Director, Child Health.

“The pilot project has been started at Amer block in Jaipur district and Chhoti Sadri block in Pratapgarh district, a device also being used at the JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur. 35 ANMs are trained A total of 104 devices have been given to ANMs in both blocks,” Dr Rommel Singh, Project Director, Child Health told DNA.