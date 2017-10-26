Dept orders 659 co-operative societies in city to close down

Cooperative societies indulged in embezzlement, scams and corruption will be closed. Following complaints against them from CMO to PMO, the cooperative department has issued orders to close down 659

co operative societies in Jaipur alone.

Apart from complaints of irregularities, cooperative societies linked to housing, credit, ex-servicemen welfare, contract labour and housing industry have not conducted audit for years, raising suspicion of siphoning off people’s hard earned money.

Following directions from the CMO, cooperative minister, Ajay Singh Kilak ordered officials to identify cooperative societies not adhering to rules and indulging in corrupt practice for further action.

Now, within Jaipur, 13 housing cooperative societies, 38 credit cooperative societies, 23 milk producers’ cooperative societies, 57 ex-servicemen welfare societies and 348 other cooperative societies will be closed.

The cooperative department has appointed liquidators and ordered to cancel their registration in two months. Police will also take action against those with improper accounts.

Registrar of the cooperative department has clearly mentioned in his order that any person having transactions (credit or debit) with these societies must apply to the liquidator within two months. However, transaction with former office bearers of these societies would not be valid.

All movable and immovable assets of these societies would be disposed off under supervision of the liquidator.

Sources said that the societies will be closed by December but legal process regarding more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of business transaction by these societies would continue.

The government may also take over public assets of these societies and constitute local committees to give them operation rights.