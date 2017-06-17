Cop run over by jeep after car crashes into it

A police constable, while conducting barricading at Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI) of the city late on Thursday night, came under a jeep and sustained severe injuries after a car crashed into the jeep from behind. The constable was standing in front of the vehicle and came under it as the jeep jolted. Meanwhile, the car overturned and two people who were in the car were arrested. The car driver was drunk.

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM at road number nine of VKI. “Late in the night, barricading and routine checking of vehicles had been initiated at road number nine. Vehicles passing from the area were stopped and checked. During the time, a jeep was seen approaching the barricading and was stopped. The jeep driver’s identity and documents of the vehicles were being checked and constable Babu Lal was standing in front of the vehicle,” officials said.

While the cops were busy checking documents, a car - being driven at high speed - approached the barricading. “However, instead of slowing down at the barricading, the driver of the car kept speeding. He suddenly applied brakes but was very close to the jeep when he did, the car skidded and crashed into it. The jeep was jolted as a result of the crash and ran over Babu Lal standing in front of the vehicle,” officials said.

The speed of the car can be imagined from the fact that after crashing into the jeep, it veered off to another side, crashed into a divider and only after it overturned, could it come to a halt.

“Three people were travelling in the car and as the vehicle overturned, one person jumped out of the vehicle and fled. Meanwhile, the cops rescued two people. The driver was identified as one Mahaveer - native of Baran - who was drunk after partying with his friends,” officials said.